Cleveland cop accused of raping girlfriend also sent lewd pics of himself, prosecutors say
The Cleveland police officer accused of raping and pistol-whipping his girlfriend also sent lewd photographs of himself to an unspecified person involved in the investigation, police say. Patrolman Tommie Griffin III sent the photographs on Jan. 13, the day before he is accused of attacking his 42-year-old girlfriend in the home they shared on State Road in Parma, according to a 6-count indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 1
|Truth
|1
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Jan 23
|jan
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC