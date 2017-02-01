Cleveland Clinic doctor removed from U.S. says career could be harmed if she can't return
A Sudanese Cleveland Clinic doctor sent to Saudi Arabia after being detained in New York last week said in a court filing Thursday that her career could be irreparably harmed if she is not allowed to return to Ohio. Dr. Suha Abushamma, in a filing asking for an injunction, wrote that "continuing delay in her return could complicate her ability to fulfill the rigorous requirements of internal medicine residents.
