Cleveland Clinic doctor removed from U.S. says career could be harmed if she can't return

A Sudanese Cleveland Clinic doctor sent to Saudi Arabia after being detained in New York last week said in a court filing Thursday that her career could be irreparably harmed if she is not allowed to return to Ohio. Dr. Suha Abushamma, in a filing asking for an injunction, wrote that "continuing delay in her return could complicate her ability to fulfill the rigorous requirements of internal medicine residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.