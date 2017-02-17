Cleveland Cinemas brings back $5 Mondays

Cleveland Cinemas brings back $5 Mondays

5 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

If you need to catch up on some of the Oscar-nominated films before Sunday's ceremony, here's an incentive: $5 seats. Starting today, Cleveland Cinemas is bringing back $5 Mondays at its theaters at Cedar Lee, Shaker Square, Tower City, Chagrin Falls and the Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

