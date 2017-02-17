Cleveland Cinemas brings back $5 Mondays
If you need to catch up on some of the Oscar-nominated films before Sunday's ceremony, here's an incentive: $5 seats. Starting today, Cleveland Cinemas is bringing back $5 Mondays at its theaters at Cedar Lee, Shaker Square, Tower City, Chagrin Falls and the Capitol.
