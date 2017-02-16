Cleveland boyfriend, girlfriend accused of luring men to be attacked, robbed
Brian Butts, 24, and Kayla Hahn, 27, are both charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, extortion, theft and lesser charges. The first robbery happened about 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.
