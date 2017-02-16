Cleveland boyfriend, girlfriend accus...

Cleveland boyfriend, girlfriend accused of luring men to be attacked, robbed

Read more: Cleveland.com

Brian Butts, 24, and Kayla Hahn, 27, are both charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, extortion, theft and lesser charges. The first robbery happened about 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Cleveland, OH

