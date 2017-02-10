Cleveland Arts listings for Feb. 10-16: 'Groveland Utopia' exhibit at ...
The opening reception for Michael Loderstedt's "Groveland Utopia" in the Jack and Linda Lissauer Gallery is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Shaker Historical Society and Museum. 16740 South Park Blvd., Shaker Heights, The exhibition is named after the artist's street Groveland Club Drive in Cleveland near Lake Erie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,819
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC