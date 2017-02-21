Cleveland area medical students to rally at Senator Rob Portman's office to voice worries...
Sen. Rob Portman, shown during an election night rally, is being lobbied by medical students to vote against a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. A local chapter of the national group Protect Our Patients is rallying outside Portman's Cleveland office today to demand action and conversation during the February congressional recess.
