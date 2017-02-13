Cleveland 6 mins ago 4:52 p.m.Christo...

Cleveland 6 mins ago 4:52 p.m.Christopher Whitaker indicted on rape, abuse of corpse charges ina

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Christopher Whitaker, 44, has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of rape, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of offense against a human corpse and one count of tampering with evidence. Alianna was found dead inside an abandoned Fuller Avenue home March 29. She had been reported missing by her mother three days prior when she didn't show up for school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Lauren 20,826
Planning to visit Sat Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC