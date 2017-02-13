Cleveland 6 mins ago 4:52 p.m.Christopher Whitaker indicted on rape, abuse of corpse charges ina
Christopher Whitaker, 44, has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of rape, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of offense against a human corpse and one count of tampering with evidence. Alianna was found dead inside an abandoned Fuller Avenue home March 29. She had been reported missing by her mother three days prior when she didn't show up for school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Planning to visit
|Sat
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC