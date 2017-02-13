Cleveland 6 mins ago 4:52 p.m.Christopher Whitaker indicted on rape, abuse of corpse charges ina

Christopher Whitaker, 44, has been indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of rape, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of offense against a human corpse and one count of tampering with evidence. Alianna was found dead inside an abandoned Fuller Avenue home March 29. She had been reported missing by her mother three days prior when she didn't show up for school.

