Cleveland 50 mins ago 8:33 p.m.Three teens shot on Cleveland's East Side
Cleveland Police have confirmed that three teenagers have been shot near the corner of East 105th Street and Ostend Avenue on Monday evening. Two 14-year-old females have been taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, while a 17-year-old male has been transported to University Hospital.
