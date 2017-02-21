Cleveland 46 mins ago 12:11 p.m.Woman killed by rapid transit train...
Authorities say a woman hit by a rapid transit train as she tried to climb up on the platform of a Cleveland train station in Little Italy has died. Police and fire officials say the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority train hit the 18-year-old woman Friday afternoon.
