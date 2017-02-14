Cleveland 39 mins ago 6:57 a.m.Cleveland program helps pregnant moms break heroin addiction
"I was in a lose, lose situation," says Heather Manista, a 23-year-old recovering addict. "Either I was going to end up dead or he was going to end up dead or I wasn't going to have custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Tue
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC