Cleveland 39 mins ago 11:08 p.m.Polic...

Cleveland 39 mins ago 11:08 p.m.Police arrest Christopher Whitaker in murder of Alianna Defreeze

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the kidnapping and aggravated murder of Alianna Defreeze. Whitaker does have prior criminal convictions, most recently for felonious assault and sexual battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Game on 20,807
Lebron grow up Wed Truth 1
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Jan 24 Vickie 23
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Jan 23 jan 27
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC