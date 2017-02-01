Cleveland 39 mins ago 11:08 p.m.Police arrest Christopher Whitaker in murder of Alianna Defreeze
The Cleveland Division of Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the kidnapping and aggravated murder of Alianna Defreeze. Whitaker does have prior criminal convictions, most recently for felonious assault and sexual battery.
