Cleveland 38 mins ago 11:52 a.m.RTA granted extension to reopen Public Square to buses
Last Friday, a letter was sent to RTA CEO Joe Calabrese from the Federal Transit Administration granting RTA until March 7 to reopen Superior Avenue to Public Square to buses. RTA initially owed $12 million it had received with the intent to open bus routes through Public Square.
