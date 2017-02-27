Cleveland 33 mins ago 10:45 p.m.Tamir Rice's mother: Dispatcher should be fired
Tonight, the mother of Tamir Rice is responding after the dispatcher who took the initial call from a citizen ahead of her son's death faces discipline. "She's only going to get 10 days for messing up a 911 call that caused my son's death."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC