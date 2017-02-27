Cleveland 33 mins ago 10:45 p.m.Tamir...

Cleveland 33 mins ago 10:45 p.m.Tamir Rice's mother: Dispatcher should be fired

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Tonight, the mother of Tamir Rice is responding after the dispatcher who took the initial call from a citizen ahead of her son's death faces discipline. "She's only going to get 10 days for messing up a 911 call that caused my son's death."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Jessica 20,858
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Mon Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC