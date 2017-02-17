Cleveland 28 mins ago 5:07 p.m.Plan a...

Cleveland 28 mins ago 5:07 p.m.Plan aims to bring more green space to Flats

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

"Irishtown Bend" is the hill that essentially connects Ohio City at the top, to the Cuyahoga River at the bottom. "We think that this has the ability to be a once in a generation kind of iconic, public space," Tom McNair with Ohio City Incorporated said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr mexico 20,848
Challenge Anyone? 12 hr Phil 2
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) 17 hr Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC