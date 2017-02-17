Cleveland 28 mins ago 5:07 p.m.Plan aims to bring more green space to Flats
"Irishtown Bend" is the hill that essentially connects Ohio City at the top, to the Cuyahoga River at the bottom. "We think that this has the ability to be a once in a generation kind of iconic, public space," Tom McNair with Ohio City Incorporated said.
