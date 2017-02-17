Cleveland 21 mins ago 11:07 p.m.Motor...

Cleveland 21 mins ago 11:07 p.m.Motorist indicted in fatal hit-skip of Cleveland officer

13 hrs ago

Authorities say the motorist arrested in the fatal hit-skip of a Cleveland police patrolman on an interstate had cocaine in his system when he struck the officer. Forty-five-year-old Israel Alvarez, of Cleveland, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, failing to stop after an accident and drug possession in the death of Patrolman David Fahey on Interstate 90 last month.

