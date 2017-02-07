Cleveland 16 mins ago 6:35 p.m.Constituents urge Senator Portman to vote "no" to DeVos
In Cincinnati and Cleveland today, crowds gathered outside Senator Rob Portman's offices, urging him to vote against Betsy DeVos's confirmation tomorrow. Protests outside of U.S. Senator Rob Portman's Cleveland office urging a 'no' vote for Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
