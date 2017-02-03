Cleveland 16 mins ago 12:15 p.m.Cleveland | 43rd annual Black History flag raising
The Underground Railroad and Peace in the Hood gathered Saturday morning for the 43rd Annual Black History Flag Raising Ceremony at Cleveland City Hall.
Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
