Cleveland 1 hour ago 3:12 p.m.Stray dog has surgery after eating 94 pieces of plastic
A local veterinarian removed 94 pieces of plastic from a dog's stomach after it was found tied to a pole in Cleveland. A police officer found "Joey" tied to a pole and he was given to Muttley Crue Animal Rescue, who took him to Greystone Animal Hospital.
