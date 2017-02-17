Cleveland 1 hour ago 1:50 p.m.Bank robbery suspect arrested after walking into city hall
A man accused of robbing two Cleveland banks was arrested after being recognized by officers when he walked into Cleveland City Hall. According to the FBI, Mark Anthony Lloyd, who claimed to be Michael Lloyd, walked into City Hall Friday to request a duplicate birth certificate.
