Christ's Cupboard volunteers work to ...

Christ's Cupboard volunteers work to give hope to the needy: Sun Postings

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Mike Bunaisky and his fellow volunteers at Christ's Cupboard at the Brooklyn Reformed Church on Biddulph Road have been hosting a Clothing Giveaway for the past three years. Pastor Carl Czirr graciously supplies the use of the church's basement for the giveaway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Planning to visit Sat Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Feb 4 Angel Gabriel 121
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Jan 30 Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC