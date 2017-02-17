Chris Brown, 50 Cent bringing 'The Party' to Cleveland in April

Two of hip-hop and R&B's biggest stars of the past 15 years are joining forces for The Party Tour. Chris Brown and 50 Cent will perform at The Q on April 6 with other opening acts Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G. The date is part of a 33-city tour that will swing from coast to coast.

