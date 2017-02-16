Chagrin Falls Heinen's Fine Foods will open on March 1st, employ 80 people
Heinen's Fine Foods will open its 23rd store in the Village of Chagrin Falls on Wednesday, March 1. The store will eventually employ about 80 people. Designed in part with lessons learned from the Downtown Cleveland store that opened in February 2015, "it will be night and day compared to what was there before," Jeff Heinen said, with a larger beer and wine selection, more prepared foods, and in-store seating for about 50 people.
