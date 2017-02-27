Brooklyn man charged in fatal shootin...

Brooklyn man charged in fatal shooting outside Cleveland bar

A Brooklyn man is accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in front of a bar on Cleveland's West Side. The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Friday outside of M & M Saloon on Lorain Avenue near West 125th Street in the city's Jefferson neighborhood, according to a police report.

