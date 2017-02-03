Broad challenge to Trump immigration order may center on Cleveland Clinic doctor
Around two dozen Cleveland Clinic doctors gathered to protest for the return of their colleague Dr. Suha Abushamma, Thursday, February 2, 2017. Abushamma was detained and unable to return to the United States due to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.
