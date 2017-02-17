Beat the winter car blues at Cleveland Auto Show at I-X Center
This is the time of year when motorists in these parts start wondering whether that white sheen of road salt residue coating their vehicles is actually an improvement -- sort of like macadam makeup, hiding the blemishes of age and hard motoring in the Rust Belt. They might wonder how it would feel to hit the road, once winter has abated, in something shiny, sleek and just plain new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenge Anyone?
|4 hr
|Phil
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC