Attorney for suspected Cleveland gang member says client didn't fire gun during double...

The attorney for a suspected gang member charged in connection with a deadly double shooting says surveillance video shows his client never fired a gun during the shootout. Defense attorney Angelo Lonardo, in a letter to prosecutors, details the surveillance video of the Jan. 25 shooting that killed Darien Hayes, 22, and Julius Claxton, 30. His client, Jesus Bey, 24, is charged with murder and possessing a gun as a felon.

