Armed suspect in Brinks robbery wore security guard uniform
A man dressed in a security guard uniform robbed a Brinks armored car employee Wednesday morning in the city's Lee-Miles neighborhood, authorities say. The robbery happened about 10 a.m. at the PNC bank branch near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and Lee Road, FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson said.
