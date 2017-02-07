Alianna DeFreeze's death prompts Cleveland pastors to walk students to their schools
Investigators have said that a convicted sex offender snatched 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze off the street as she walked to school, killed her and left her body in an abandoned house. Her Jan. 26 disappearance raised concerns about the safety of students who walk or use public transportation to get from their neighborhood to their school.
