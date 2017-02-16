Akron man wanted in connection with fatal Cleveland shooting arrested
Police captured an Akron man wanted for months in connection with a fatal shooting in Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood. He remains in custody at the Cleveland City Jail and no court date has been set in his case, according to court documents.
