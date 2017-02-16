Akron man wanted in connection with f...

Akron man wanted in connection with fatal Cleveland shooting arrested

10 hrs ago

Police captured an Akron man wanted for months in connection with a fatal shooting in Cleveland's Forest Hills neighborhood. He remains in custody at the Cleveland City Jail and no court date has been set in his case, according to court documents.

