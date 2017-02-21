Admitted Cleveland drug dealer argues at trial that fentanyl he sold didn't cause user to...
A Cleveland man whose attorney admitted on Tuesday that his client sold fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died in August 2015 will stand trial this week. Despite this admission, Robert Johnson Jr. is arguing that he should be found not guilty because he said the fentanyl is not what killed Kimberly Ferline.
