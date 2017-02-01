83 sex offenders live within mile of ...

83 sex offenders live within mile of home missing 14-year-old was found dead

Police say that finding the person responsible for the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze is "the highest priority" for investigators. DeFreeze was last seen on video surveillance Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue.

