60th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade honors Lorain and Cleveland, June 11th
'We selected the Lorain and Cleveland community to shine a spotlight on a robust and resilient Puerto Rican community that can often been overlooked when compared to the larger communities in New York City, Chicago and Orlando,' explained Louis Maldonado , NPRDP Executive Board Member. 'This community has helped shape and add dimension to our collective history and achievement, and we are excited to help tell their story in this milestone year,' says Maldonado.
