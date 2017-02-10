20 local bands to know: Cleveland Music City chooses must-hear records
What are the best bands in Cleveland? As the founder of local promotions group Cleveland Music City , James Carol has been responsible for booking the bands you see at Ingenuity Fest, NEOCycle Fest and more. He also hosts plenty of his own shows around town.
