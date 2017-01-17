Women's March on Cleveland planned for Saturday

Clevelanders unable to travel to Washington, D.C. this weekend for the Women's March on Washington can show support for the cause Saturday in Public Square. The Women's March on Cleveland, a grassroots rally inspired by the larger march in Washington D.C., runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 1,000 people so far said on Facebook that they plan to attend.

