Woman who killed former Cleveland police officer in hit-and-run crash avoids prison
A judge spared the woman who killed former Cleveland police officer Shanni Dizard in a hit-and-run accident from prison. Judge Janet Burnside sentenced Porsha Harris to 18 months probation after the 28-year-old cafeteria worker and mother of three children pleaded no contest last month to aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|2 hr
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Mon
|jdz1987
|1
|Marcia Fudge
|Jan 15
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|Jan 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC