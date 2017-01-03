Woman, 72, charged with OVI after driving wrong way on Shaker Boulevard: Beachwood police blotter
OVI, Shaker Boulevard: At 5:50 p.m. Jan. 2, police spotted a car being driven the wrong way on a divided road and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a Shaker Heights woman, 72, was found to be intoxicated and was charged with OVI.
