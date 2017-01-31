Willoughby robbery suspect connected to at least six pizza shop hold-ups, police say
A Cleveland man charged in the armed robbery of a Willoughby pizza shop may have been involved in at least five more similar incidents in Northeast Ohio, police said. Demico Lee-Williams, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery in a Saturday incident at a Domino's Pizza on Euclid Avenue, police said.
