Will Cleveland's proposed minimum wage increase go to the ballot? Who knows?

Weeks after Ohio lawmakers passed legislation banning cities from setting their own minimum wage, it remains unclear whether an already-filed ballot initiative seeking to phase in a $15 minimum wage in Cleveland will still appear on a special election ballot in May . Late last month, Gov. John Kasich signed Senate Bill 331 , prohibiting municipalities from raising the minimum wage beyond the state's rate, currently set at $8.15 per hour.

