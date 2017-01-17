When Martin Luther King Jr. Brought His Fight to Cleveland
Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd in Cleveland in the summer of 1967. [Northeast Ohio Broadcast Archive at John Carroll University] In the spring of 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. stepped away from the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery and arrived, according to newspaper reports, with blistered feet in Cleveland.
