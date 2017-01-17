Watch dash cam video of high-speed 12-mile chase with state troopers through Cleveland
Dash cam video released this week shows at 12-mile pursuit of a 26-year-old man through Cleveland that reached speeds up to 100 mph. The driver, Clifford Saunders of Cleveland, was issued citations for traffic violations stemming from the chase and marijuana possession, according to troopers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 min
|Merry Moosmas
|20,769
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|7 hr
|Jat
|1
|Help
|Thu
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Jan 17
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Jan 16
|jdz1987
|1
|Marcia Fudge
|Jan 15
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC