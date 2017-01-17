Two arrested during anti-Trump protests in downtown Cleveland
Two protesters were arrested Friday afternoon in downtown Cleveland during a demonstration during President Donald Trump's inauguration, police say. A tussle broke out at about 12:15 p.m. when a group of approximately 40 marchers carrying signs and chanting reached East 9th Street and Superior Avenue.
