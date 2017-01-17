Two arrested during anti-Trump protes...

Two arrested during anti-Trump protests in downtown Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Two protesters were arrested Friday afternoon in downtown Cleveland during a demonstration during President Donald Trump's inauguration, police say. A tussle broke out at about 12:15 p.m. when a group of approximately 40 marchers carrying signs and chanting reached East 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Dudley 20,771
Siko family shot in late 80s 19 hr Jat 1
Help Thu Looking 1
Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14) Jan 17 Scars 44
News Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel... Jan 16 jdz1987 1
Marcia Fudge Jan 15 word 1
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan 14 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC