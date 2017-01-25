Three Cleveland men accused of robbin...

Three Cleveland men accused of robbing man with head injury

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Three Cleveland men are facing felony charges for robbing a man at gunpoint outside a convenience store in the city's Fairfax neighborhood, police say. Bishop Hicks, 19, Eric Henderson, 19, and Javon Mason, 18, are each charged with aggravated robbery for the Monday incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr melvin perez 20,781
Sports bar, close to the Q 10 hr Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) 13 hr Highly Satisfied 22
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Tue kdhorwath 3
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Tue Vickie 23
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Jan 23 jan 27
Help Jan 19 Looking 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC