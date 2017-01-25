Three Cleveland men accused of robbing man with head injury
Three Cleveland men are facing felony charges for robbing a man at gunpoint outside a convenience store in the city's Fairfax neighborhood, police say. Bishop Hicks, 19, Eric Henderson, 19, and Javon Mason, 18, are each charged with aggravated robbery for the Monday incident.
