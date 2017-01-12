Theresa Kloos Brings Reasons to Be Unsuccessful to Cleveland

After a successful New York run, comedian Theresa Kloos brings her new one woman comedy show REASONS TO BE UNSUCCESSFUL to Cleveland at The Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave, Cleveland OH on Feb 2nd at 8:00pm. Her first show, REASONS TO BE UNPRETTY was a hilarious exploration of the trials and tribulations of a funny, awkward girl growing up in Cleveland.

