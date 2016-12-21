The Latest: Search for missing Ohio plane halted for night
Crews have suspended a search for the night for a small plane that carried six people and disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores. The city said Sunday night that it had halted the search for the plane because of darkness but planned to resume recovery efforts early Monday.
