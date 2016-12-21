The Latest: Search for missing Ohio p...

The Latest: Search for missing Ohio plane halted for night

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Crews have suspended a search for the night for a small plane that carried six people and disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores. The city said Sunday night that it had halted the search for the plane because of darkness but planned to resume recovery efforts early Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr anybody anywhere 20,764
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Dec 30 Tlaw 119
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Dec 23 We bombed Japan 78
News Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh... Dec 17 Hostis Publicus 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,887

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC