Tamir Rice's family's attorney chides Cleveland police over lingering probe into officers
An attorney for the family of Tamir Rice asked Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams on Tuesday to announce the findings of an internal investigation into the two officers involved in the police shooting death of the 12-year-old. The letter, posted on attorney Subodh Chandra's website, demands that officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback be fired, among other items.
