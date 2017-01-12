Taking names and minutes in East Cleveland: Mike Polk Jr.
NOT PRESENT: Mayor Norton Mr. Wheeler Any Semblance of Order Grasp of Economic Reality BUSINESS: MOTION: To approve the minutes from previous meeting VOTE: 5 in favor, 0 against MOTION CARRIED City Clerk informs council members that printing of prior meeting's minutes impossible due to city's Epson printer being out of ink. Not enough money in city fund to purchase new cartridge.
