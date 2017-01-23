Suspect's car accused of hitting and ...

Suspect's car accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland police officer.

Officer Fahey was struck and killed by a white Camry on I-90 westbound around 6:00 Tuesday morning. The driver then fled the scene.

