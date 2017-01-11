Suspect in deadly bar shooting arrest...

Suspect in deadly bar shooting arrested in Cleveland

Ravonte Carter, 23, was arrested about 4 p.m. by U.S. Marshals in the 4000 block of Woodland Avenue, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. The marshals found an AK-47 automatic rifle in his home, Elliott said.

