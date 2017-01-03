Stopping Youth Violence Is the Goal for New Cleveland Cabinet Member
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on Tuesday swore in Duane Deskins, a former prosecutor, to serve in a new cabinet-level position geared at reducing youth violence in the city. The appointment comes as Cleveland records its highest number of homicides since 2007.
