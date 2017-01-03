Square-Talk 46 mins ago 8:24 a.m.Square Talk | ESOP's Roz Quarto
In Cuyahoga County, 17 percent of the population is over 65 and in Cleveland, 23 percent of this population lives in poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|16 min
|Username
|1
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Jan 2
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC